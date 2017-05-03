EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC Gaming ACX 3.0 on sale for $336

In what qualifies as the best deal we've seen to date for a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, Amazon today has on sale EVGA's custom cooled and factory overclocked GeForce GTX 1070 SC Gaming ACX 3.0 Black Edition for just $336.35.

This card normally sells for $400. Newegg has it on sale for $380, or $370 after mail-in-rebate, though it appears Amazon was intent on matching Walmart, which has it marked down to $343.56 with a pickup discount of $7.21 available. You have to love it when retailers go to war with each other.

To put this deal into perspective, the cheapest GTX 1070 on Newegg currently is Zotac's GeForce GTX 1070 Mini, which is listed at $340. EVGA's model is a few bucks cheaper, but also faster—it has a 1,594MHz base clock and 1,784MHz boost frequency. Nvidia's reference clocks are set at 1,506MHz (base) and 1,683MHz (boost).

EVGA's ACX 3.0 cooling solution is a custom design with two double ball bearing fans and a cooling plate for the memory and MOSFET. It is quieter than the stock solution, and cools better to boot.

The advantage Newegg has is that it's participating in Nvidia's Prepare for Battle promotion, which allows users to redeem a free code for Ghost Recon: Wildlands or For Honor. Purchases made at Amazon (in the U.S.) and Walmart do not qualify, but you also save a chunk of change by going through either one.

You can grab the card on sale here (Amazon) or here (Walmart).

