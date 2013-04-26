CCP's vision for EVE Online includes mass space colonization, buildable stargates

Those who haven't played EVE probably wouldn't give scanning probe placement presets the same raucous applause as the crowd at today's Fanfest 2013 EVE Keynote, so I'll leave the details of EVE's Odyssey expansion to the dev blog in favor of something anyone can appreciate: the big, speculative vision for EVE's future. Internet spaceships have never been more exciting.

"I want to ask you to dream with me here, beyond the details of how EVE Online currently works," said Senior Producer Andie Nordgren near the end of the presentation. "Think about space colonization—think about the space scale construction required to make it happen. Think about building things, think about destroying things. Think about the rise of the capsuleers taking over what the empires used to control."

That last part got applause—Nordgen seems to be suggesting that player alliances and corporations may further supplant the role of EVE's backstory and its empires.

"Imagine what you want to build in EVE Online, from missiles to an empire," she continued. "Imagine your corporation flying its own colors. Imagine the might of your alliance used to build up whole areas of space. Think about raiding and stealing from your enemies. Think about all the opportunities for crafty capsuleers to make money and fame in this new area of colonization.

"Think about home, and then imagine what could lie beyond the known if only you could construct the right kind of stargate."

That last one got a rising woo before the applause, because seriously, woo . Nordgren projects a future for EVE which embodies two of the things that make EVE great: the unknown, and that a player's actions can change the universe for everyone. A buildable stargate? Where would it go?

We'll likely start to find out when the next expansion is announced later this year. The Odyssey expansion, which focuses on exploration features, goes out to subscribers on June 4.