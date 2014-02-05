EVE Online to celebrate its players through monument listing all the game's "main characters"

CCP recently introduced an in-game monument to recognise the massive destruction that can occur in EVE. Now they want to introduce a real world monument to celebrate everything that has happened in-game. The EVE Universe Monument will stand at five meters tall, and have the name of all of the game's "main characters" etched upon it. For info: those main characters are all of the players that have contributed to the game.

"This list of active, paying players will be captured on March 1st, 2014—no exceptions," writes CCP's co-founder Ívar Kristjánsson . "In addition, CCP will be honoring EVE Online players who have passed away by adding their names to the monument, as described in the following section.

"Under the monument a buried laptop will serve as a time capsule with videos, messages, wishes and more from the players and the development staff. A web-based application will assist in finding specific names on the monument's surface."

The sculpture was designed by artist Sigurður Guðmundsson, with help from EVE art directors Börkur Eiríksson and Ásgeir Jón Ásgeirsson. According to CCP, the left side will feature a quote from the EVE universe, while the right will be a granite facial figure representing the game's players.

"The design cleverly reflects this reality about EVE: the person on one side, the technology on the other," writes Ripard Teg, on behalf of EVE's Council of Stellar Management. "But looking at the artist's conception of the monument, the members of the CSM couldn't help but imagine all the pictures that will be taken at its base in the many, many years to come. Sure, a few people will bring their spaceships. And sure, a few people will bring their technology. But mostly what we're going to see pictures of at the base of that monument are people. There will be people in singles, and people in tens, and people in hundreds. They'll stand at the base of the monument and celebrate this game about spaceships and relationships that's brought us all together."

The sculpture will be unveiled on Wednesday April 30th, on the day before this year's EVE Fanfest kicks off.