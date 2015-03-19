EVE Online player-owned structure overhaul announced

The biggest cheer of the EVE Online keynote at this year's Fanfest went to the announced changes to player-owned structures. That is, it seems, how EVE players roll. The planned overhaul is an exciting improvement—bringing structures more into line with how the game handles ships.

For instance, there will be new types of buildings, and each will be of a different size and shape. The idea is to give player-owned structures a more aspirational quality, making them more desirable for corporations and alliances. There are offices, research labs, drilling platforms and observatories—the latter designed to aid intrigue and subterfuge. Players will also be able to build advertisement centres—huge billboards that let their owner stamp a message across the sky.

CCP says form follows function when it comes to structure design. Offices will be clean, stark temples to corporate might, while drilling platforms will be grimy and utilitarian in design.

The structures will also offer a fitting system that functions much like the one used for ships. It will allow players to pick specific modules, thus defining how that building will operate. Those fittings can be performed in-station, meaning modules can be installed in safety before the structure is moved or traded.