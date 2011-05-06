Popular

Eve Online is eight years old, have a beer

The Eve Online universe has been going for eight whole years. In that time, empires have risen and crashed, leaders have been assassinated and virtual banks have been defrauded and cleaned out. All that war and back stabbing is more than enough reason to crack open a nice cold can of Quafe Zero.

You know Quafe Zero, right? The magical space soda that hones your senses and improves your flying skills for an hour? Well, if you've never tried it before, log on to Eve and you'll find a free six pack in your redeemable gifts box, courtesy of the developers. As CCP point out on the thank you post on their blog, all you have to do to chug your space grog is "simply right-click and select "consume."

