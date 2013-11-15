Euro Truck Simulator 2 to get new audio, revels in wanton destruction

Written by Angus Morrison

For a cathartic two minutes of destruction, SCS Software, developers of Euro Truck Simulator 2 , have released a video of cars being dropped from great big cranes. The profits from the Halloween Paint Job Pack have been reinvested, allowing the team to spend a day crashing, smashing and otherwise invalidating their insurance to capture new audio for ETS2. A likely story.

Quite when the new audio will be making it into the game is anyone's guess, but SCS have hinted that there is more to come. In the coming weeks, the hearty song of a V8 engine might accompany the music of metal.

Thanks, RPS !