Euro Truck Simulator 2 screenshots show upcoming Scandinavia DLC

People talk of slow news days like they're a bad thing; like every waking moment must be a constant assault from hot gobs of current event. Sometimes it's just better to take things slow—for instance, transporting 18 tonnes of contaminated materials out of central Belgium.

Another example: if we were awash in new, high-profile releases, I probably wouldn't have noticed this soothing update from the maker's of Euro Truck Simulator 2:

"DLC Scandinavia is in the final production stages now," SCS Software write. "We sure still need to test it properly, tweak it, and optimize it - with such a big project that's a ton of work on its own - but we have considerably better testing capacity and process available to us now compared to previous project releases."

The Scandinavia DLC will fill out another part of ETS2's European landmass. Previously, the Eastern side got introduced via the "Going East" expansion—bringing Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary to the game.

In celebration of Scandinavia's immanency, the developers have released a series of screenshots showing the DLC's version of Sweden's Kalmar.