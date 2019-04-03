Popular

Escaped Chasm is a free game about loneliness from Undertale's artist

By

Sweet dreams.

Escaped Chasm is a brief but striking RPG-maker game from animator and illustrator Temmie Chang, whose work you might recognise from Undertale. It's a lonely and occasionally unsettling yarn, but if you don't mind feeling a bit uneasy for 20 minutes, you can grab it from Itch.io. It's free, but you can also choose to pay.

Chang's art is the highlight, which switches between monochrome pixel art and vibrant cutscenes. It's Chang's first RPG-maker game, and her first go at a project that goes beyond animation, but it's not obvious. 

It's pretty easy to spoil a 20-minute game, so I'll try my best to avoid it. Isolation, weird dreams, the collision of the surreal and mundane, eating sugar straight out of the bag—there's strange stuff going on. Depending on how you spend your sojourn in Chang's world, you'll end up with one of four endings, though there's a specific one you should be trying to get. 

Escaped Chasm is something of an Undertale reunion, too, as Chang has again collaborated with Toby Fox, who provides the excellent, understated in-game music. 

Pay what you want for Escaped Chasm on Itch.io now. 

Cheers, RPS.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
