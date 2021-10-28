Epos H6PRO gaming headset review

Epos has improved its game with the H6PRO gaming headset. Both open- and closed-back versions offer great audio, a superb microphone, and feel like they'll outlive most PC components by a long while. That said, it's still a lot to pay for a wired headset, but if you're okay with being tethered to your desk, the H6PRO is a great choice.

Epos has a new gaming flagship in the H6PRO, and it takes the core concept introduced with the Epos H3 headset but buffs it up a little. What that means is the headset looks awfully familiar to the other headsets in the Epos lineup, but comes with some new features that are worth considering if you're in the market for a new gaming headset.

The H6PRO is available as either open-back or closed-back. The difference will have an impact on the noise isolation, audio response, and how the headset feels on your head. So you could say it's a pretty big decision, as far as gaming headset features go.

I've had experience with both open-back and closed-back designs, so I'll do my best to guide you towards the best unit for your cranium. Essentially, though, if you desire noise isolation (blocking outside noise from reaching your ear holes) you'll want the closed-back H6PRO headset. If that's not important then it's the open-back H6PRO headset that will be the better choice.

Both versions of the H6PRO share the same core design and functionality, and that means both are wired headsets. If you're looking for a wireless set, you could check out the H3 Hybrid from Epos or perhaps look further afield to the best wireless headsets we recommend.

H6PRO specs Type: Open- and Closed-back, wired

Frequency response: 20–20,000 Hz

Drivers: 42 mm

Connector: 3.5 mm

Microphone: Bidirectional

Weight: 322 g

Warranty: 2 years

Price: $179 / £149 / €179

The H6PRO is fairly standard when it comes to wired connectivity. A single 2.5m braided 3.5mm analogue cable hooks the headset up to your PC, console, or other devices. The included cable is tough, durable, and not too loud, but is a little stiff. That means I'm often tucking it under my keyboard to keep it out of the way. Ideally the cable will ease up a little after further use, but I can't help but feel like the braided cable is better left to other PC peripherals, and not on my fancy gaming headset.

Still for that minor inconvenience, there's the seriously useful new removable microphone. The mic itself is great quality, sounds good, and best of all is not only flip-to-mute, but entirely removable thanks to its magnetic construction. In theory, that turns this gaming headset into one you could take out and about without feeling a little foolish. There's even a magnetic cover in the box that fits over the side of the ear cup to make it look neat and tidy without the mic.

Image 1 of 2 The open-back version. (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 The closed-back version. (Image credit: Future)

The entire H6PRO is very neat and tidy, in fact. It feels extremely well-made in hand, and while primarily plastic, there's a metal headband running through the top of the leatherette-clad band that offers plenty of flex should you be a bit rough with it.

Let's get on to the all-important audio factor then, and both models of the H6PRO come with brand new 42mm drivers.

The open-back design offers a light and airy soundscape, which is aided by the use of breathable mesh ear pads. This model is softer, more expansive, and tonally quite easy-going, too.

The closed-back version with leatherette ear pads is a touch harsher, but in turn, you do feel more of the low-end with this pair. So if you want a little more bass, volume, and resonance, the closed-back is the way to go.

Neither headset is particularly overwhelming, however, and the tuning for these particularly drivers, on either set, is more balanced than some gaming headsets I've tested. For that reason, if you want the bass shaking your eardrums you best look elsewhere.

Personally, though, as a fan of the Sennheiser HD 650, I'm not overly fussed with pumping more bass into my ears. I'd rather have a more balanced response, and both models of H6PRO offer that. The open-back just a little more.

That said, the open-back really are aurally see-through. That means you will hear just about everything around you as if you're not wearing headphones, and to a lesser extent, those around you can listen in to your choice of tune. Whereas the closed-back cups block out much of the background noise.

The difference in noise isolation is so pronounced that since I've handed my next-door desk buddy, fellow hardware nerd Alan Dexter, the closed-back H6PROs for a whirl, it's much tougher to get his attention. Either that or he's choosing to ignore me.

(Image credit: Future)

Myself, on the other hand, with my preferred open-back pair, find I can hear pretty much everything going on in the office around me, through the mesh on the rear of the ear cups.

So your choice should really come down to your environment. If you're in a quieter spot, say your own bedroom, the open-back will be best. If you're taking your headphones out and about or you're sharing a space with another person, the closed-back pair works a treat in blocking out the hustle and bustle of the wider world.

Both pairs share many desirable qualities, and I don't believe you'll put a foot wrong either way. In terms of a new flagship, Epos has put together something really competitive and impressive in the H6PRO. The downside is that these also come with a flagship price tag of $179 (£149, €179) and one that you really need to debate whether you are happy with a wire or might instead consider going wireless—if there's one peripheral that's worth cutting the cord with, it's your headset.

That said, should you be happy to spend that amount of cash, you can be safe in the knowledge that the Epos H6PRO is built to a standard worthy of that price tag. Not only that, they sound great, come with a superb microphone, and they're comfortable on the head. Definitely worth considering, even in the crowded headset market.