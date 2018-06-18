Epic says it will remove an 'unintended' swastika in Fortnite (Updated)

Original story:

A group of Fortnite players noticed something odd and unpleasantly surprising in the way four metal floor tiles came together as part of an in-game dance floor they were constructing: Where the four corners joined, a very distinct swastika had formed.

The symbol is generated when the tiles are placed together and then edited into a circle, redditor EuBestCityEu explained. "We were making a dance floor in tilted when one of my teammates noticed this," they wrote.

Some of the commenters in the thread suggest that the image is fake because of the way parts of the image had been blurred to hide player names, or that the appearance of a swastika isn't an issue in the first place. But a post by an Epic developer appeared to confirm that it is real, and really a problem.

"Thanks for bringing this to our attention," DanDaDaDanDan wrote. "This was unintended and will be addressed ASAP by adjusting the metal piece art!"

Epic hasn't said when the offending asset will be modified [Update: It has now, see below for details], but since we're talking about literal Nazi imagery, I would imagine that it's pretty high on the priority list. And in its defense, it is apparently easier for this sort of thing to happen than you might expect.

Legitimately, non-joking, one of the hardest problems in game design is "do not accidentally draw a swastika", just like how one of the hardest problems in graphic design is "do not accidentally draw a butt" https://t.co/PRnjfSekmoJune 18, 2018

The struggle is real for architects, too.

Update: The swastika fix won't be deployed this week because the update is already locked down, but you can expect it to arrive in the next one. When it gets here, the fixed floors will look like this: