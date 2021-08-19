Epic Games Store freebies this week include Yooka-Laylee

Playtonic Games' spiritual successor to the Banjo-Kazooie series, Yooka-Laylee, is currently free to keep on the Epic Games Store, so there's no longer any reason to abstain from the cheerful 3D collectathon. Our review described it as a "decent revival of the N64-era 3D platformer," so if you've got any lingering fondness for that era it's definitely worth a look.

The other new freebie is Void Bastards, which is a fun and stylish first-person shooter roguelite about robbing spaceships. "A slightly messy first-person shooter lifted by some excellent weapons and a gorgeous art style," so said our review .