Rumour: Epic Games might buy APB

Epic Games have been highlighted as potential buyers for APB, the massively multiplayer shooter from recently bankrupt Dundee studio Realtime Worlds. APB was built upon Epic's Unreal engine, and their Vice President and co-founder Mark Rein even helped present APB at 2009's Penny Arcade Expo. When asked if Epic had plans to buy APB, spokesperson Dana Cowley didn't say no. Her quote's below.

“Mark absolutely loves APB, and everyone here loved what they saw. We've got our hands full of Gears Of War 3, BulletStorm and the recently announced Project Sword. If any talks like that are going on, then they would be confidential."

A big fat maybe, then.

Yesterday we reported that APB's servers were shutting down . If you're curious, here's our APB review .

