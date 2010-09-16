APB to close tomorrow

Cops vs crooks MMO APB is officially closing, as reported by our occasional drinking buddy, EDGE * and confirmed by APB's official announcement . It's garnished by a broad swathe of bittersweet quotes from the development team. Here's the initial announcement:

"APB has been a fantastic journey, but unfortunately that journey has come to a premature end. Today we are sad to announce that despite everyone's best efforts to keep the service running; APB is coming to a close. It's been a pleasure working on APB and with all its players. Together we were building an absolutely amazing game, and for that, we thank you. You guys are awesome!

From all of the Realtime World staff we thank you for your continued support.

The servers are still up, so join the party and say goodbye!

- Ben 'APBMonkey' Bateman (Community Officer)"

