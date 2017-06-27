Popular

Watch Elite Dangerous players locate and investigate a Thargoid machine

By

CMDR Isokix explores an alien structure.

If you've followed the Elite Dangerous Thargoid saga, you'll already know it kicked off with the discovery of an alien crash site, and led to players uncovering a selection of alien ruins and artifacts. Alien spacecraft was sighted thereafter, and now players have found a Thargoid machine and have worked out how to activate it.  

Tune in below for footage (that was live earlier today) of CMDR Isokix exploring an alien structure: 

Also, watch back CMDR Miekhawk and the Canonn Scientists on Twitch as they investigate the structure: 

