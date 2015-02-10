Elite: Dangerous 1.1 update released

It's time to stop being a space person, and start being a space community. Or something to that effect. Elite: Dangerous's 1.1 update has released, unleashing community goals upon the citizens of space.

The point of community goals is to... well, you know, provide goals for the community to complete. They're a shared objective that let people collaborate to, for instance, transport a specific cargo or take down a specific faction. Once the goals have been met, stuff happens—like perhaps a new spaceport will be built in an undeveloped system.

Here, have a trailer that explains all that with moving pictures.

The update also adds a number of other improvements. City lights can be seen on the dark side of planets, gas giants have been given a richer atmosphere, and trade route planning has been extended.

Looking forward, Frontier has revealed that update 1.2 is planned for early March. It'll bring new ways for players to group and communicate.