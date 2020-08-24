Electronic Arts adds more than 1000 achievements to its games on Steam

Electronic Arts has now added achievements to more than two dozen of its games on Steam, and the good news is that as long as you've completed the required task at some point in the past—even on Origin—you'll get the recognition you crave.

"Based on popular demand, EA has enabled over 1000 Steam achievements for a large number of recently released games including Battlefield V, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat," EA said.

"During game-play, you can now complete certain objectives and unlock achievements as a result. Achievement progress is retroactive, meaning if you’ve completed the objective already in Origin or Steam, you’ll be granted the achievement in Steam."

Achievements have now been added to these games:

A Way Out

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 5

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Dead Space 3

Dragon Age Inquisition

Fe

Jedi Fallen Order

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect Andromeda

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Payback

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville

Sea of Solitude

Star Wars: Battlefront

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Titanfall 2

Unravel

Unravel 2

Madden 21



Look upon my cheevos, and despair! (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

I tested the achievement import with Titanfall 2, and it worked perfectly: The first time I started the game on Steam, it did some magic, and then the 33/50 achievements I'd earned on Origin were immediately dumped over. So did my in-game record of collectibles and Master completions, which is nice (it means I can basically pick up where I left off on Origin, rather than having to replay the entire campaign again), but I don't know if every game will carry over progress in that fashion.

The only restriction is that the achievements won't transfer until you actually install and run the game in question—simply purchasing and having it in your library won't trigger it.