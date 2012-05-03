Elder Scrolls Online announced! An MMO set in the world of Skyrim

Elder Scrolls Online has just been announced, to the pretend shock of people who definitely didn't already know that was happening. It's being made by Zenimax Online Studios, the studio founded by Bethesda's parent company to develop massively multiplayer games. There have been a lot of rumours that Elder Scrolls Online was going to be their first game, but this is the first time we've heard anything concrete.

This will also be the first time the Elder Scrolls universe has been the setting for anything other than a singleplayer game. We know very little about it so far, though Game Informer have started to trickle out the details. So far they've revealed that it's "set a millennium before the events of Skyrim as the daedric prince Molag Bal tries to pull all of Tamriel into his demonic realm." The game will also include vast PvP conflicts between three factions, in which players will fight for the Emperor's throne, as well as "solo questing" and "public dungeons".

Most exciting: the first teaser trailer is due to hit tomorrow morning. Read on for a bit more mad speculation.

That still leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Will there be long queues to enter instanced oblivion gates? Will there be a crafting system that relies on every player stuffing hundreds of lettuces and calipers in their pockets? There's bound to be more information in the coming weeks as everyone prepares for E3. And for now, we can stare at the image we made above and let our imaginations run wild.

Are you excited at the chance to play a Skyrim-style game with your friends, or would you rather venture through Bethesda's worlds on your own?