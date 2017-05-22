EK wants you to swap your reference GeForce cooler for a full body water block

EK has a new line of full-body water blocks that are compatible with multiple reference design Founders Edition GeForce GTX 10-series graphics cards, including the GeForce GTX 1060, 1070, 1080, 1080 Ti, Titan X (Pascal), and Titan Xp.

The advantage of using a full-body water block is that it provides liquid cooling for multiple components, not just the GPU. In this case, water flows directly over the RAM and voltage regulation modules (VRMs) for higher and more stable overclocking.

To ensure even cooling, EK designed its newest water blocks with central split-flow inlets. According to EK, this implementation means there are no adverse effects in setups that utilize a reverse water flow.

The base of the blocks on these new coolers is made from electrolytic copper and is either bare or nickel-plated, depending on the model. Acrylic or acetal is found on the top section, with plexi variants featuring a set of pre-drilled slots for 3mm LED diodes.

These new full-body water blocks will replace all variants EK currently offers for Pascal cards, which the company says will be discontinued once it depletes its inventory. Every variant of the new coolers carries an MSRP of €110 (including VAT), or $125 USD.