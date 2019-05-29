Early Access MMO Worlds Adrift is shutting down soon

After two years in Early Access, Worlds Adrift is shutting down for good. It was announced way back in 2014, promising a sandbox in the sky crafted by the community. Since 2017, players have been able to explore the Early Access version of that sandbox, building their own airships, using their grappling hook like an inebriated Spider-Man and occasionally murdering each other. Unfortunately, it's not managed to hook enough people to carry on.

"Worlds Adrift just hasn’t reached the level of popularity it needs to continue," reads the announcement from Bossa Studios. "The challenges that came with our ambitious project meant that all our work went into making the game work rather than making it the experience we wanted it to be. As a result we failed at making a game that could capture the imaginations of millions. Creating an MMO like Worlds Adrift is a huge financial commitment and unfortunately the game is just no longer commercially viable."

You can watch a message from the developers below.

Bossa Studios won't be closing its doors, just Worlds Adrift. Before that, however, all the cosmetic items in the shop will shed their price, and when the end is near, an End of the World party will kick off. Dates for that and the end of the game have yet to be announced, but it will happen in July.

It's a shame, as it had a lot of promise, but it was also in alpha and then Early Access for so many years that it became hard to keep up the enthusiasm. I loved tinkering about on my ship and just drifting around the world, and I'm never happier than when I've got a grappling hook to play with, but it Worlds Adrift never seemed to find a purpose. It was just too aimless, even for a sandbox, and beyond making awesome ships and then smashing into other awesome ships, there wasn't a whole lot to do when I last went for a sail a year ago.

If you bought Worlds Adrift on Steam between April 29 and May 29, you'll be eligible for a refund. All in-game purchases made since the store launched will also be refunded, and you'll get to keep your items until the game shuts down for good.

Take a look at the End of Worlds Adrift FAQ for more details.