EA: The Old Republic will be the first MMO with a story, says WoW's plot is like "a shopping list"

Head of EA Games, Frank Gibeau has being busy talking about The Old Republic's narrative focus, claiming that The Old Republic is “the first time an MMO has actually had a story.” He goes on to describe how The Old Republic will set itself apart from World of Warcraft, saying that WoW's plot feels more like a shopping list than a proper narrative.

Gibeau made the comments in an interview with Industry Gamers . “When I play World of Warcraft, you go and get your quests, and you go and do your quests, but it feels more like doing a shopping list at times."

The Old Republic, meanwhile will be more about "talking to characters, learning what's going on, investing in it, getting emotionally attached to it. You can still go in accessible ways and grind out quests if you want, but at the same time there's a higher-level story that's carrying you through The Old Republic.”

Gibeau admits that he is a fan of the Blizzard MMO, but says that “on multiple levels we're highly differentiated and different from World of Warcraft. We're not being slavish or imitating them at all,” saying that the different look and feel of the Star Wars universe will set it apart.

"It's very different than orcs and humans and night elves and the rest. On the first level, the IPs are highly different, the gameplay highly differentiated, and the stories highly differentiated. I love Blizzard products, but they're not the entire market. There is an opportunity to come in with a new IP,”

Bioware are hoping to release The Old Republic later this year. For more on the game, check out the latest trailer , or head over to the official Star Wars: The Old Republic site .