[bcvideo id="980107643001"]

Tim gave us his verdict on EA's E3 press conferences yesterday, but he used boring words without any flashing pictures or explosions. He's rectified that now, having sent us this missive across the ocean, direct from the show floor. Inside, he explains the games of most interest to PC gamers, shows snippets of video for people too sensible to watch the entire two hours of grandstanding, and looks very, very sleepy.