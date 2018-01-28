DYO is a co-op platformer where you can hop between two halves of a split screen

A split screen usually puts a hard barrier between the player on the left and the player on the right, but not so in BYO. In this puzzle-platformer about two minotaurs escaping a labyrinth, you can cross over from one side to the other, essentially teleporting between different parts of the level. That means that you can boost your friend over jumps that are too tall, move objects between different areas and push platforms into place before hopping back to your own section of the screen.

It looks like a real mind-bender: to cross over you first have to lock the screen in place, so it's all about picking the right moment. The trailer, above, also suggests some Braid-esque rewind mechanics and that there could be multiple copies of each player on screen at one time. It could get complex fast.

I hadn't heard of it before stumbling on the video, but it was given an honorable mention at last year's Independent Games Festival Awards. The game is coming out on February 14, and it might be worth keeping an eye on. Gimmick or not, the split-screen mechanic is certainly interesting. It is possible to play it solo, too, controlling both of the minotaurs.

If you want to try it before release you can download a free demo from its itch.io page.