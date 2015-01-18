Dying Light physical copies have been delayed in some regions

If you're still attached to physical product and planned to buy Dying Light on January 27, then you may be out of luck. According to the official Dying Light Facebook page, physical copies of the open world zombie slaying adventure will be delayed in several regions. Which is to say: pretty much every region except America.

While the game will still release on Steam in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia next week, there's an unspecified delay on physical copies in those regions. We're assured that the delay is "short", but that could mean anything.

If you're determined to buy Dying Light on disc and can't bear the wait, there's over 90 minutes of gameplay footage over here, so you can sate your zombie violence urges ahead of the game's eventual release.