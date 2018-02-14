Dust: An Elysian Tail dev bringing stealth action game Never Stop Sneakin' to PC

Lots of PC indie games have been ported to the Nintendo Switch lately, so it's nice to see the trade reversed for once: Never Stop Sneakin', the next game from Dust: An Elysian Tail creator Dean Dodrill (aka Humble Hearts), is coming to PC judging from its newly minted Steam page.

Originally announced for Switch in October 2017, Never Stop Sneakin' is a top-down stealth action game that pays homage to Metal Gear Solid through its absurd plot and low-poly, PlayStation 1-like visuals. As Dodrill told Red Bull , it actually began as a PC game, but the appeal of Nintendo's new platform won out in the short-term.

You play as one of the agents at The Department of Sneakin'—ostensibly "the world's most elite stealth operatives," but I have my doubts—on a mission to thwart Amadeus Guildenstern, who's traveled through time and kidnapped all the U.S. Presidents. "Even the bad ones," it seems. Hideo Kojima would be proud.

As you may have deduced, you're going to be doing quite a lot of sneakin' in Never Stop Sneakin'. That said, it's billed as "a fast-paced, pick-up-and-play arcade action" game with procedurally generated levels to infiltrate, and judging from its reveal trailer, sneakin' often takes a backseat to shootin'.

An exact release date for Never Stop Sneakin' has not yet been announced, but its Steam page says it's due out this month.