Dusk update brings console features to the PC version

The intense Gen X FPS known as Dusk recently arrived on Nintendo Switch, which wouldn't be news to us except that Dusk developer David Szymanski made it so by using this as an opportunity to update his game. Various console-specific features have been ported back over to the PC version as part of the New and Old Update.

There's a weapon wheel, which you can bring up by holding down Q or the right bumper on a controller. Controller bindings are apparently better now, and there's DualShock 4 support. The world map should be easier to read, and there's a classic HUD with a '90s id vibe, which changes to look more Satanic in each episode. A couple of accessibility features have been added too, allowing auto-hop and auto-climb.

More Dusk-y updates are still to come, as the accompanying blog post notes: "Now that all this stuff is FINALLY out of the way… We can get back to working on the remaining SDK features and Steam Workshop support. And boy oh boy is that workshop going to come pre loaded with some GOODIES." Dusk is already moddable, and you can even run your old Half-Life and Quake maps in it, but a full Steam Workshop would be a convenient addition.

Dusk has also just been added to a Steam bundle called the New Blood FPS Trilogy, which combines it with Amid Evil and Ultrakill for a frankly unhealthy amount of retro shooter action.