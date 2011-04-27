Duke Nukem commissions portrait to celebrate royal marriage

The self-proclaimed "King of Shooters" has commissioned a portrait to celebrate the marriage of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

Portrait artist Frank Frid created the piece, entitled "Untitled: I'm So Awesome, I Don't Even Need To Name It." It's due to be unveiled just before the couple's special day.

According to a 2K press release it took 350 hours to paint and was created in a single day. One of those facts is false.

Click more to see the full image.

The portrait will eventually become part of the official Duke Nukem Forever launch celebrations. 2K/Duke have also created a limited run of 200 signed prints that will be used to raise money for charity.

Duke Nukem Forever will be released in the UK on June 10, and June 14 in the US, but what are you planning on doing this Friday? We're having a LAN party. With bunting.