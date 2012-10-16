Dudebro II: flex your muscles with this manly indie shooter

Years after the 80s returned with a vengeance to infect fashion and music trends with its Thundercats T-shirts and impossibly icy beats, the world of indie gaming appears to have fallen too. If Hotline Miami is Drive by way of an 80s video nasty, then Dudebro II - full, sweary title after the break - is Contra by way of Rambo, or one of the most testosterony platform-shooters we've seen.

Developed by members of NeoGAF , Dudebro™ - My Shit Is Fucked Up So

I Got to Shoot/Slice You II: It's Straight-Up Dawg Time revolves around the titular John Dudebro and his sidekick Habemus Chicken (not a real chicken), as they attempt to track down an arms dealer of "unspecified ethnicity". As you can see, the game's partly a parody of modern shooters, and partly a celebration, but it seems to be fairly substantial in its own right.

While the game's been in development since 2011, this is the first time we've seen any gameplay footage - and as the following video makes clear, it appears to have been worth the wait. Dudebro II doesn't yet have a release date, but it does have a price - or rather, it doesn't, as Grimoire Assembly Forge have taken the manly decision to release it for free.