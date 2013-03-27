Capcom says "hang tight" for DuckTales Remastered PC confirmation

Capcom struck all kinds of mallard-related nostalgia at last weekend's PAX East with its announcement of DuckTales Remastered, an HD update of the classic 1990 platformer based off the cartoon with a theme-song chorus you can't really forget. The return of Scrooge, Launchpad, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, and the rest of the cast is cane-hopping over to just consoles for now, but a Capcom forum post by Senior Vice President Christian Svensson states he's "working on" getting a PC version underway.

Svensson's message is short but hopeful: "Working on it. When I can confirm it, I will do so but for now, hang tight." As Steam houses the largest Capcom collection out in PC gaming-dom, it's likely we'll see a DuckTales port get its own entry there if Svensson can make it happen.