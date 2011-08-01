Driver: San Francisco trailer shows body-snatching multiplayer

[bcvideo id="1089024225001"]

Driver: San Francisco's multiplayer modes look a bit like Mario Kart, if Mario had the ability to eject his soul from his body mid-race, float several miles above the Mushroom Kingdom and then dive inside the head of any Kart driver in the world. Other powers let you spawn a truck in the middle of the road, or change the car you're driving into a better one from your garage. If wizards existed, this is how they would race.

We recently learned that Driver: San Francisco will require a permanent internet connection to work, even in the single player game. It marks the return of Ubisoft's always-online DRM system that has previously been used with Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood and Settlers 7. Ubisoft told us that the system " is a success ," and has lowered piracy rates.