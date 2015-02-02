Popular

Dragon's Dogma Online trailer shows strong resemblance to original

Lest you were concerned that Dragon's Dogma Online would mark a dramatic departure from the original's gameplay and aesthetic, here's a video suggesting it won't. It's the first footage we've seen of the RPG since it was announced in Famitsu last month, and while it'll be a free-to-play online game, it retains the series' climbable enemies and four-character party system, though this time parties will be actual humans.

The trailer above is in Japanese and features PS4 gameplay, but it's still useful for a rough idea of how the game will pan out. It's expected later this year on PC.

