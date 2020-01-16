Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot releases on Friday, so here's a launch trailer

In contrast to last year's Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a colourful and sprawling action RPG. There have been Dragon Ball Z games like it in the past, but this instalment introduces some nice new features, in particular a weighty RPG progression system and a revamped fighting system. The game launches this Friday, and to celebrate Bandai Namco has released the launch trailer embedded above.

Morgan has rounded up everything there is to know about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ahead of its launch, and there's a lot. For instance, did you know that Goku fishes with a detachable tail? I'm sure this is common anime knowledge but... wow.