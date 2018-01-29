Dragon Ball FighterZ's best Dramatic Finishes look as good as the anime

The drop-dead gorgeous Dragon Ball FighterZ couldn't be more true to its source material if it tried. Arc System Works went all-out recreating the look of Dragon Ball Z's Goku and Vegeta and co. with 3D models designed and animated to look like they sprang straight out of 2D animation. They also threw in some wonderful easter eggs for fans of the show: battle intros and special finishers triggered by the right combinations of characters recreate some of DBZ's most memorable moments. FighterZ calls them Dramatic Intros and Dramatic Finishes.

Here's a collection of some of the best—watch them, and then see if you can trigger them yourself!

Goku goes Super Saiyan

The culmination of years of power escalation led to this huge moment for Dragon Ball. Mostly I love it because Frieza makes poor Krillin spontaneously combust. Classic villain move.

Trunks obliterates Frieza

In what was probably Dragon Ball's most surprising moment ever, this guy with purple hair and a sword shows up, saunters up to the newly reinvigorated big bad, turns into a Super Saiyan, and cuts him into 50 pieces. Then disintegrates those pieces for good measure. That's how you make an entrance.

In an alternate reality, Yamcha beats Nappa

Yamcha is DBZ's whipping boy. He fell in relevance so far and so fast that Yamcha sucking is a decades-long running joke at this point. The purest illustration of that is when a little green monster jumps on Yamcha and explodes, killing him and leaving his dead body curled up in a crater. That scene is in DBFZ—but so is this one, in the blissful alternate reality where somehow, Yamcha wins. We all know it's a lie, but let's let Yamcha have this one anyway.

Gohan's one-handed kamehameha vs. Perfect Cell

The best moment in Dragon Ball Z's 291 episode history, and it's really not even close.