Download the Mount and Blade: With Fire and Sword soundtrack free

Free tunes! Another game soundtrack has been released for download, this time for the standalone Mount & Blade expansion With Fire and Sword, which features music by Jesse Hopkins and Pyotr Salnikov. (The download also includes Hopkins' Mount & Blade: Warband soundtrack.) You can snag it here . With track names such as "Peaceful Travels" and "Eastern Soul," it's a little more low-key than, say, Bulletstorm 's all-action-all-the-time tone, and it might make some decent background music for that MMO whose looping soundtrack you're bored silly of.

Mount & Blade: With Fire and Sword comes out May 3.