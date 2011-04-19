Minecraft now has a demo. Procrastinating excavators: you no longer have an excuse for skipping our favorite open-world game. Better yet, it has branded cows that Notch made for us. Keep in mind that these animals are specially-programmed to act as voodoo cows: when you punch them, each PC Gamer editor feels a mild thud in their chest. Be gentle.

Minecraft is a customisable beast. First, create a personalised skin or, if you're the lazy type, download one of our favourite custom skins so you can look fly while building.

Next, install some Minecraft Mods . Minecraft is already massive, but why not add airships, muskets and Pokemon ? It's almost guaranteed fun.

Finally, check out our list of the Top Ten Minecraft creations and start building!

Download the Minecraft demo (4MB) here.

The demo is generous: every tool, mineral and item is accessible, and you can dig, frolic, and build in your world for 90 minutes before it "locks" and becomes uneditable. You can create as many new worlds as you'd like. Let us know what you're making--send us a screenshot of your demo world to letters@pcgamer.com. Also check out a rundown of our five favorite Minecraft mods below.