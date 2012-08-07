Double Fine's Iron Brigade coming to PC on August 13

Hey big mechs, what'cha doing over there on Xbox Live Arcade? It's so green over there. We have a party waiting for you, and your friends Psychonauts, Stacking, and Costume Quest are all here! Oh good, you're coming: Double Fine has announced that Iron Brigade (formerly known as Trenched) will be available on Steam next week, on August 13.

The once XBLA-exclusive is a hybrid tower defense/third-person shooter which takes place in an alternate reality version of World War I. The PC version will also include the DLC, Rise of the Martian Bear. Martian bears? Terrifying -- let's hope NASA's Curiosity continues to find rocks.