Dota Underlords has a bunch of new heroes on the way

If you've played both Dota 2 and Dota Underlords, you've probably noticed that most of Dota 2's heroes haven't made their way into the autobattler yet. That's about to change, according to a recent datamine of the latest client update.

Tyler McVicker, who runs the unofficial Valve News Network YouTube channel, went through the changes introduced in the latest patch. Perhaps the biggest news gameplay-wise for Underlords is the inclusion of references, skins, and models for 16 Dota 2 heroes. These include, alphabetically: Chen, Clinkz, Dark Seer, Dazzle, Earthshaker, Pangolier, Riki, Rubick, Spectre, Storm Spirit, Sven, Undying, Vengeful Spirit, Weaver, and Zeus.

Where exactly they'll all fit into the Underlords ecosystem remains a mystery, and it seems as though some are much closer to implementation than others—notably Storm Spirit, who has a model and skin in the game files now.

The datamine has also unearthed indications that Underlords will at some point be getting a replay feature and a "Turbo mode" that is rumored to be sped-up version of the game that has faster animations and lets you amass units quickly.

There are also hints at the Underlords themselves, which McVicker reckons will eventually replace the couriers from the original Dota Auto Chess mod. How those will function is still unknown.

In the meantime, you can enjoy Underlords' first battle pass now for free.