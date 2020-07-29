Dota 2's US East matchmaking servers are down because somebody cut a cable

Dota 2 and CS:GO players on the eastern side of North America may find that their matchmaking experience is a little rougher than usual today. And for once, it's not because somebody is trying to stir up trouble with a DDoS attack: According to the official Dota 2 Twitter account, the problem is that somebody, somewhere, chopped a cable.

The US East matchmaking server cluster is offline temporarily. There is a cut fiber cable causing a wide area outage in the hosting region. In the meantime we suggest queuing in other servers.July 29, 2020

Twitter user wp494nerws (via PCGamesN) said the issue is also impacting Team Fortress 2 and CS:GO, although there's been no official word of any problems from either of those accounts. Those games will apparently redistribute queuing players automatically, so the issue may not be as immediately noticeable, but in-game latency could be higher as a result.

There's no word yet on when the problem will be fixed, but we'll keep our eye on it and let you know when the all-clear sounds.