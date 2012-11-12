Popular

DOTA 2 will be available in Japan and Korea soon

In what is bound to be welcome news to gamers in Japan and South Korea, DOTA 2 will soon be available in both countries thanks to an agreement between developers Valve and online game publisher Nexon.

Valve president Gabe Newell said in a statement: "Nexon, a company with whom we have a long and strong relationship, was clearly the right choice as a publisher to successfully deliver Dota 2 into the Korean and Japanese market. Partnering with Nexon will allow us to deliver Dota 2 to a massive audience of Asian gamers via a premium service."

Cracking the Eastern market may be a challenge for Valve, with League of Legends so firmly entrenched in the region - especially in Korea.

Shaun Prescott

