Dota 2 Gamescom tournament to be streamed live on Dota2.com

We recently learned that Valve will be throwing a huge $1 million Dota 2 tournament at Gamescom next week. Dota 2 developer, and former lead dev on Defence of the Ancients Allstars, IceFrog earlier confirmed on the Dota 2 forums that the tournament will be streamed live in four languages from the Dota 2 site . AE Portal report that commentated footage will be available in English, Russian, Chinese and German and will start alongside the tournament at Gamescom in Cologne next week on August 17.

Last month the voice of TF2's Sniper and Dota 2 actor John Patrick Lowrie suggested that Dota 2 will be released in Autumn , and revealed some of the heroes he's been providing voices for, including Pudge, Storm Spirit and "an ultimate devil guy." The tournament give the world its first look at Dota 2. The impressive concept art is all we've seen so far.