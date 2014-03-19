Dota 2 documentary Free To Play getting Twitch screening later today

Free To Play, Valve's Dota 2 e-sports documentary, comes out later today . And while you could watch it from the relative comfort of your Steam library , wouldn't it make more sense to see it in a setting more synonymous with e-sports? By which I mean on Twitch, next to a chat box that's spamming emoticons.

Luckily, you have that option. Valve and Twitch are collaborating on an online viewing party that's set to go live in a few hours. It will start at 9am PDT or 4pm GMT, and be shown running throughout the day. Because timezones are confusing, there's also a countdown timer ticking down to when that party gets started.

Free To Play follows three professional Dota 2 players - Benedict "HyHy" Lim, Clinton "Fear" Loomis, and Danil "Dendi" Ishutin - as they compete for the million dollar prize of Valve's first International tournament. Last year, Chris got an early look at the film, and you can read his impressions ahead of seeing it for yourself.

Later, Twitch will also be hosting the playback of a Q&A that took place between Dendi, Fear and the documentary team during yesterday's premier screening in San Francisco.