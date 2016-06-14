Doom's SnapMap and multiplayer DLC detailed

id Software has long promised post-launch content for Doom, but now we have a better idea of what that content will be. In a new blogpost on the game's website, the new additions are outlined – and yeah, it looks like SnapMap is finally getting a hell theme.

While no substitute for modding, it's good to see SnapMap's functionality expanding: there are new logic options coming, in addition to new props, weapons and items. Meanwhile, if you wanna put a weapon wheel in your SnapMap levels, well, you'll be able to do just that.

As far as free multiplayer DLC is concerned, there are two new modes coming soon, in the form of Exodus and Sector. The former is a "one-flag CTF mode" while the latter is a "multizone capture-and-hold" mode. Beyond that, id intends to add three new free-for-all modes, including "classic". I assume that means vanilla, lone warrior deathmatch.

Finally, for paid DLC, Unto the Evil will release next month with three new maps in the form of Offering, Catacylsm and Ritual. There's also a new UAC EMG Pistol, a Kinetic Mine, new hack modules and new marine customisation options. Most excitingly, though, is the introduction of the Harvester monster to MP. Remember that bastard that spawns around the map in the single-player campaign? Yeah, that thing.

Check out the video below.