Doomfist is now Doomfish

The hard-hitting Overwatch bad guy has an interesting new look for Halloween.

Halloween is coming, and everyone is dressing up—even Overwatch's imposing, intimidating super-bad guy Doomfist. Or as he's now known, Doomfish

Blizzard teased the "Swamp Monster Doomfist" legendary skin as part of the buildup to the Halloween Terror event that kicks off next week. There's probably a Shape of Water joke to be made here, but I haven't seen the film and honestly I don't get what's so sexy about fishmen in the first place. Have you ever actually touched a fish? Or smelled one after it's been out of the water for awhile? Not pleasant, let me tell you.

The scaly skin is an interesting idea, but I think it would have been a lot more fun if Blizzard had gone all-in and replaced his giant fist with a giant fish that he could slap people in the face with. Or maybe some kind of fish-launcher? That could work.

Try to tell me you wouldn't be a Doomfish main if you could do that in the game.

The Overwatch Halloween Terror Event gets underway on October 9. I imagine we'll see more weird costumes and other fun stuff as the date approaches.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
