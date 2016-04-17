Doom multiplayer open beta has been extended

If you've enjoyed lobbing rockets at garishly coloured space marines this weekend, then here's welcome news: the Doom open beta has been extended by a day. The announcement comes via Bethesda's official Twitter account, which specified that the beta will now close at 11:59pm ET. on April 18. That's about 9am EST in Australia.

I've played only a tiny bit of the beta and thought it was decent, though I was disappointed that I couldn't run at the same speed as my rockets. The game is raising ire among Steam users, with most objecting to the loadout and progression systems, as well as the perks. The gist of it is: it's not enough like the Doom of old.

Still, now's a better time than ever to make that decision for yourself. Evan wrote about the game's guns a couple of weeks ago, and here's a more general round of impressions based on the closed beta. Doom releases on May 13.