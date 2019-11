At Bethesda's E3 showcase, a new Doom Eternal story trailer was released, along with a release date for the gruesome first-person shooter. Doom Eternal will arrive on November 22, 2019.

The trailer shows lots of bloody, fast-paced action and a warning for the Doom Slayer. "What you interfere with now is bigger than you can imagine." Something tells me the Slayer isn't going to be intimidated.