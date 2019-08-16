Don't Starve Together introduces rickety multiplayer boats

Don't Starve Together, Klei's charismatic co-op survival game, is heading out to sea in the Turn of Tides update. You'll be able to build a rickety boat that's roomy enough for friends. Turn of Tides is the first in a series of game updates, collectively titled 'Return of Them', and you can start sailing now.

The singleplayer version's Shipwrecked DLC let players sail around maps peppered with little islands, but the mode has yet to make its way over to Don't Starve Together. Turn of Tides is a bit different, as it's not a separate mode and takes place on the regular map, though it has a few additions.

An island has popped into existence, with three new biomes, more monsters and new resources. It also replaces the Sanity meter with an Enlightenment meter, though the effects are similar. The more enlightened you are, the the more the world around you will start to shift, and previously invisible creatures will start to appear.

To reach the island, you'll need to craft a boat using the new crafting menu. It doesn't look like much, but it will fit all your friends. You'll be able to upgrade it, too, and place things like chests and cooking stations, eventually turning it into a little mobile base. If you play during the next fortnight, you'll also get a nice new sail to spruce up your sad boat.

The next part in this series of updates is expected out in six weeks.