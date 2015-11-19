Don't Starve Shipwrecked expansion will hit Early Access in December

Announced back in August, the next major Don't Starve expansion will launch into Early Access on December 1. Dubbed Shipwrecked, the Early Access period will be fully playable, with "new seasons, creatures, biomes". New ways to die are also promised, which is just as well.

"As always, during early access we will be releasing regular updates containing new content as well as tweaks and bug fixes based on your input," a spokesperson for publisher Klei wrote on the game's forums. As the name suggests, Shipwrecked will have you spending a lot of time in boats, and hopefully not too much time drowning in the water outside of boats.

Don't Starve has seen a number of substantial additions since its initial release in 2013. The biggest one was Don't Starve Together, which is a multiplayer co-op version of the main game. Oh, and the Reign of Giants DLC was pretty decent too.

No word as yet on when the expansion will finish up in Early Access, and studio Capy Games is still working on world migration, which won't be available on December 1.