Doki Doki Literature Club Plus adds HD art to the totally normal visual novel

The remaster also includes new side stories and music.

If you haven't played Doki Doki Literature Club at this point, there's no avoiding the truth about it: It is not the cute visual novel about dating that it appears to be on the surface. It's a gruesome horror game.

Announced at IGN's pre-E3 showcase, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is a rerelease of the game with new side stories, HD art, more than 12 new music tracks, and over 100 unlockable images. That's according to the trailer that appeared at IGN's show, which plays up the contrast between the game's sweet exterior and horrifying true nature. 

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus releases June 30 on Steam and the Epic Games Store (and consoles). There's also a boxed edition releasing sometime this summer. The trailer's embedded above, and there's more info at ddlc.plus.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 1,200 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
