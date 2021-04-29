Do stonks and get rich in this satirical stock market sim

We were all pretty engrossed by the recent GameStop stock market drama , and that brief bloodbath has surely led to an heightened awareness of Wall Street, short-selling, and stock trading among the gaming community.

Excellent timing, then, for The Invisible Hand , a stock market simulator from Power Struggle Games and publisher Fellow Traveller. In this satirical, story-driven sim you play a stock trader starting a new career at a firm called FERIOS, where profit comes before all other concerns (like, say, morality and the law). There's a semi-live action trailer above for you to watch before you buy low and sell high.

As you can tell from the trailer, this sim doesn't pull any punches. You'll be able to manipulate the stock market using lobbyists to influence powerful people, depress the currency in foreign nations to aid companies that buy from them, short-sell stocks by illegally gathering insider trading tips, and do whatever else is required to make a profit for your company and take home a hefty commission for yourself.

You might occasionally have to worry about the public's perception of your wheelings and dealings—too many wins in a row will start to look suspicious. But that's what public relations are for, right? Like the stock market itself, any problem can be solved by throwing gobs of money at it.