Divinity: Original Sin 2 is adding free "gift bags" through the year

Since it launched in 2017, the quite excellent Divinity: Original Sin 2 has seen a steady stream of updates and additional content added. While Larian founder Swen Vincke has said the studio is ready to "make new stuff," Original Sin 2 owners can still expect to see additions to the game over the course of 2019.

Today, the first of several "Gift Bags" is getting released. Gift Bags are different from loot boxes, the studio points out, because loot boxes are hard and contain loot, while Gift Bags are soft and contain gifts. Those gifts include brand new character customization options, such as new faces, facial features, and hairstyles to use in your next campaign.

Gift Bag #2 will be coming out at a later, unannounced date, and will include more new customization options and other content that’s "inspired by our modding community." Larian is working with European developers Fools Theory and Anshar Studios to assemble the new content.

Larian says there will be more Gift Bags added as free updates throughout the rest of the year, but they’re keeping the details on what those will include close to the vest for the time being.

Free new stuff for Divinity: Original Sin 2 is always good news—it was PC Gamer’s 2017 Game of the Year, and that was before the free Definitive Edition update launched last August, which added a ton of new dialogue, performance improvements, and a reworked third act. It’s already a lot of role-playing goodness, and around these parts we’re always happy to see more of that kind of thing, especially when it’s free.