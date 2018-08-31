Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition is out now as a free update

Update: Looks like the update went out a bit early! (At least if you're in a timezone where it's still Thursday.) The patch is now available for owners of Divinity: Original Sin 2 on Steam. Want to know what's changed? The patch notes are over 50 pages long.

Original story: Our 2017 Game of the Year wasn't our favorite game of 2017 because it was technically flawless. Divinity: Original Sin 2 launched with a few bugs, and there are weak spots within its mountains of dialogue. I still loved it, though, and it'd be hard for Larian to somehow make it worse, so I'm damn excited for Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition, which launches this Friday, August 31 as a free update on PC.

The 8.2 GB Definitive Edition update promises "approximately 150,000 new and rewritten words," according to Larian, with a lot of focus on the third act. There are also new areas, fights, and performance improvements, as well as new Story difficulty that tones down the battles for those who aren't much into tactical wizardry but want to see the final act within their lifetimes.

We won't be re-reviewing Original Sin 2—while it's a new release for consoles, PC owners get the update free, and we've already told you how much we love it in more than one way—but I'll be replaying 2017's best game from the beginning and we'll have more thoughts on it next week.

There's no exact timing for the update, but it should be pushed out sometime on Friday. We'll update this story with the full patch notes when we have 'em.

We have early access to the Definitive Edition update, and while we haven't taken it for much of a spin, there's one thing we can confirm: the launcher now allows you to select between the Definitive and 'classic' editions, and classic saves are not compatible with the Definitive Edition. They'll still be there for you, but you won't be able to load them into the updated version, which is about what we expected.